St. Clair Volleyball Wins OCAA Bronze

The St. Clair College women's volleyball team is coming home with a bronze medal from the OCAA Championship in North Bay.  

The Saints beat Durham 3-0 Saturday to secure third place in the tournament.

Te-Anna Stephenson was named player of the game for St. Clair with 12-kills on 26-attacks and five digs.

This is the second bronze in three years for the Saints.

Fanshawe, which downed St. Clair 3-1 in the semi-final, went on to beat Humber 3-1 to win the gold and will represent Ontario at the CCAA Nationals.

