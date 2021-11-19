St. Gabriel Catholic elementary shifting to one week of virtual learning due to COVID-19

An elementary school in Windsor is shifting to online learning for a week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in Windsor will be learning online the week of November 22 following a recommendation from the local health unit.

The school is currently under outbreak status and the board says the decision was made, "in the best interests of the health and safety of our students and staff."

Meantime, the Catholic board also reporting four additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

As a result, a class and bus cohort were dismissed from St. Teresa of Calcutta and Holy Name elementary while four classes were dismissed from St. Anne high school as well as a single class from Notre Dame elementary.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.