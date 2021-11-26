iHeartRadio
St. Gabriel Catholic elementary to remain online following health unit recommendation

Virtual learning will continue at a Windsor elementary school following a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School spent the last week online and was expected to reopen for in-person learning Monday, but the closure has been extended.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the health unit has tentatively scheduled December 1 as the date to reopen the school.

St. Gabriel remains under outbreak status, but no variants of concern has been detected.

More details about a firm reopening date will be released in the coming days.

