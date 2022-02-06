St. Joachim residents petitioning for CWATS trail

For the third time since 2003, the St. Joachim community is petitioning for a a multi-use trail.

Nearly 320 residents have signed the petition calling for a trail along County Rd. 31 North from County Rd. 2 to County Rd. 42.

The project is included in the County Wide Active Transportation System or CWATS plan to be completed in the next five years, but resident Alexa Sylvestre says that's not soon enough as safety has become a concern.

She says nearby communities have trails, but St. Joachim continues to be left out.

"Due to increased development, and most recently COVID-19 related restrictions, there has been an increase in people using the roads to walk, bike and run. That, paired with the level of traffic, leads to a dangerous situation."

She says, with COVID-19 restrictions in place for the past couple of years, more people are getting outdoors.

"Together, let's please make this area safe for people to walk, run and roll in St. Joachim no longer in fear that vehicles will fly by, often not leaving space. Let's make it safe for those who are eight, 80 or somewhere in between."

Sylvestre estimates the trail would benefit roughly 300 homes along the proposed route.

Lakeshore council has lent its support to the petition which will now be forwarded to Essex County council and the CWATS committee for consideration.