St. Joe's students cleared to return to class Thursday

Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School are heading back to class on Thursday.

The school has been closed since September 16 after the local health unit declared an outbreak following the discovery of five positive cases of COVID-19 — students have been taking part in online learning since.

According to a release from the Catholic school board, the building has been inspected by the health unit and approved to reopen.

A small group will not be returning as some high risk contacts have been directed to continue isolating.

Staff will be back in the building Wednesday to prepare for Thursday's return and students are reminded to complete their daily COVID screening before arrival.

In an effort to get more students vaccinated, the health unit will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the school on Friday as well.