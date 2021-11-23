St. Joseph elementary school closed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is closing one of its schools until further notice due to COVID-19.

The board has announced due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard, the school will be closed for in-person learning until further notice beginning Wednesday.

This decision was made based on recommendations from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Prior to dismissal Tuesday, students were told that they would be learning online next week

A dismissal letter from the health unit containing instructions about COVID-19 testing, isolation periods and other instructions was provided to students and emailed to parents.

Students should be sure to check their WECDSB email accounts for further instructions from their teachers regarding how online learning will proceed.

St. Joseph is located at 9381 N. Townline Rd.