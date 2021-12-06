St. Joseph elementary school reopens after COVID-19 outbreak

Staff and students are back at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard.

The school was shutdown in late November after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says the school reopened Monday morning.

While the school was closed, students shifted to an online learning model.

There were 11 confirmed cases at the school and the Delta Variant was detected.

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School is located at 9381 North Townline Rd.