St. Joseph's Catholic High School being closed due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is closing St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The school at 2425 Clover Ave. was ordered closed at the end of the day Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice from the health unit.

In a letter sent home to parents and obtained by AM800 News, Principal Danielle Desjardins said that students will be transitioning to online learning as of Thursday.

The letter goes on to state that "we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for your children when they return to class in two weeks."

As per provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students or staff with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school, according to the letter sent home to parents.

Staff and students at the school are also being given direction and guidance from the health unit.

This is a developing story. More to come.