St. Lawrence Seaway strike could affect imports and exports to Windsor

Farmers in the Windsor-Essex area and construction projects locally will take a hit due to a strike.

St. Lawrence Seaway workers have gone on strike, seeing 350 lock workers walk off the job this past weekend.

The St. Lawrence Seaway is a marine shipping route that links the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes through a system of 15 locks between Lake Erie and Montreal.

Recently, this strike has also resulted in all shipments being stopped between the Welland Canal.

Due to shipments being stopped in the Canal, grain from Essex County, as well as Toledo and Thunder Bay, will not be able to be exported.

Not only will grain exports be affected, but this strike may also negatively affect Windsor's ability to import steel from around the world, which could impact the build of the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant, and the build of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Steve Salmons, President and CEO of Windsor Port Authority, says this strike will affect the world market as well.

"The big problem for us here is the Welland Canal is now closed. The closure of the Welland means we no longer have access into Lake Ontario through the St. Lawrence and to the world markets. That means local steel users are not going to get the steel they need for the automotive impacts or production."

He says the grain coming into Port Windsor won't make it any further.

"We are a major, major shipper of grain to the world through Port Windsor from Lambton-Kent-Essex County, that won't get past the Welland Canal now, and grain has a shelf life. And of course, the Great Lakes have a season shelf life. By Christmas we're using every day, we need every day we have, so this is really serious impacts."

Salmons says there will be impact to steel locally.

"A lot of plate steel comes in, a lot of specialty coils, specialty coated, specialty steel blends, those are all coming in here largely for automotive use. So it's not so much the plant going under construction, it's the plant operating today."

The key point of contention is wages.

According to CTV Windsor, Stellantis states that the Seaway strike has not affected operations at the Windsor Assembly Plant or the construction site of the NextStar Energy EV battery plant, however they will continue to monitor the situation.

Salmons adds that Seaway sees $40-million a day in economic activity.

-with files from CTV Windsor