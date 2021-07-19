St. Vincent de Paul Opens Designer Deals Outlet in Windsor

A massive donation of new designer clothing has given Society St. Vincent de Paul in Windsor-Essex a chance to recoup lost donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Roseanne Winger says a U.S. organization called Doing Good Ministries donated seven tractor-trailer loads of designer brands like Kate Spade, Club Monaco and Ralph Lauren.

Winger says there are so many items that the group decided to open a Designer Deals Outlet on Marentette Avenue just east of the movie theatre at Devonshire Mall.

"We were able to get some extra space over at Bucher Engineering so we could store it and get it sorted and get it out to our regular locations," she says. "Now there's so much that we though we'd set up a store."

She hopes buying new designer items to support charity is a winning combination.

"We're hoping to recoup some of the money that we lost over the past couple years with COVID-19 and all the closures," she added."

The Windsor-Essex branch of the society has lost $100,000 in donations due to the pandemic, according to Winger.

"We haven't been able to do any of our major fundraisers, so it really is a store to help us recoup some of those funds so we can put them back into the community," she says.

Winger says all items will be priced at 10 to 15 per cent of retail value.

The store's grand opening is this morning Monday at 10 a.m.

She says the store will open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will remain open until they run out of stock.