Stabbing at tractor pull sends one to hospital

A stabbing at the Pain Court Tractor Pull is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to an assault call Friday night just before 10 p.m.

According to police, two men got into a verbal argument that escalated when one man stabbed the other man with a knife.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the other man fled the scene but was located by police on Erie Street in Merlin.

Investigators say the man was bound by a release order with a condition not to possess any weapons.

A 36-year-old from Chatham was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

