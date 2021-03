A department at St. Clair College is self-isolating after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Friday's release, the employee works at the South Campus at 2000 Talbot Rd. W.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is in the process of contact tracing, but the college decided to have the entire department self-isolate, "out of an abundance of caution."

St. Clair College says further updates will be provided if needed.