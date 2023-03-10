Staffing issues at Adventure Bay will result in limited hours over March Break

The City of Windsor's Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open for March Break but with limited hours due to staffing issues.

The water park will be open between March 11 to March 19 but only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Michael Chantler, Manager of Aquatics at the City of Windsor, says they had difficulty staffing even the 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this year.

"There were some days that were in doubt but we are really excited to say we've brought on enough staff that we are able to open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.," he says.

Chantler says they would love to be open more hours but at the best of times, it's a difficult time of year to staff.

"You have the university exams going on the same week as March Break and then you have the students that are still in high school, this is their break and a time to go away with their families, so it's always a challenging time," he says.

AM800 file photo of Adventure Bay

The city is also still dealing with a shortage of lifeguards due to some staff members who moved on during the shutdowns throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as Chantler estimates 99 per cent of their staff are students.

"No one is going through their leadership training and nobody is then coming out. So two years later, you've lost two years plus where you were not able to train any staff. It's not a situation that's unique to Windsor, it's across the board and across North America," he says.

Despite the challenges, Chantler says they expect crowds to max out everyday during March Break.

He says this year, they have programmed their online ticket purchasing system so visitors can buy a ticket for a specific day to guarantee a spot.

Adventure Bay includes a wave pool, a lazy river, splash zone, the FlowRider is a body boarding surf experience and a variety of slides for all ages.

Click here to find the Adventure Bay website to find ticket information or to buy tickets ahead of time.