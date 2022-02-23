Staffing levels remain a challenge as Transit Windsor attempts to get back to normal

Transit Windsor is shifting its focus to recruitment as it attempts return to normal service levels following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Tyson Cragg says service is running at about 80% right now, but more drivers are needed to operate the full compliment of buses.

Transit Windsor has been operating on a modified schedule after several staff were let go for not meeting the city's COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Cragg says staffing is a problem across all transit systems.

"We are among many transit agencies that are suffering from staffing issues right now and inability to recruit in a timely manner. So we're certainly not alone in having service reductions."

He says most transit systems across the province are running a reduced service.

"I'm aware of only one transit system in the province that is actually at full service right now. So we are in a continuous recruitment phase basically from now until we build up enough of a staffing reserve to go back to full service."

Cragg says COVID-19 restrictions limiting bus capacity need to be lifted as well.

"It's simply a matter of us informing our own staff and ensuring our health and safety committee is on board with us moving in that direction. We're the only medium to large transit system in the province that still has capacity restrictions in place and we'll be glad to get back to full capacity."

Cragg adds ridership continues to be down as well, but numbers are expected to increase as more and more post-secondary students return to in-person classes.

Resuming tunnel bus service remains off the table for now as Cragg says far too many restrictions are still in place at the border for the program to run smoothly.