'Stakes too high' for new acute care hospital not to be election issue

Windsor's new acute care hospital has become a major point of discussion in the ongoing municipal campaign.

Two people most directly involved in making sure the hospital is built as soon as possible believe that's fair, given the impact it will have on our region for years to come.

David Musyj, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO, says the stakes are too high and the project is too important to have any second guessing.

"The pandemic has made it uber critical to Windsor-Essex and beyond," he continued. "I truly cannot stand around and watch our clinical staff with mops in their hands, blankets and scrubs soaking up water because some infrastructure issue blew up at our 100 year old hospitals."

He says they have to take care of patients, and they're just spending too much time having to deal with that.

Musyj says other issues include the lack of private rooms for people at the hospital, and the lack of bathrooms in the same room as a patient is staying in some cases.

"We've got to get past that, so I don't care anymore, this is so important and the stakes are so high. I would be negligent if I did not stand up and say what's important for healthcare in our community and the importance of this project."

Dave Cooke, a former MPP and co-chair of the project's steering committee, says he first got involved in the project when he was in his 50s and now he's in his 70s.

He says it's been going on for a long time, and over the last four years if there had been a mayor in the office who said he was going to stand by and not get in the way, they'd still be at the beginning of Stage 1.

"Drew Dilkens has been our strongest advocate dealing directly with the government and the Premier's office. If we hadn't had him, we wouldn't be where we are. If don't have him, and we just have somebody saying they won't get in the way, we will not be having shovels in the ground in 2027," he said.

Cooke says they need to have total and complete advocacy on behalf of the next mayor's office towards the project.

The hospital project is scheduled to go to tender in 2025, with officials saying that shovels will be in the ground by 2027.

The municipal election takes place on Monday, October 24.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi