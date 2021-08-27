Stand Up for Windsor bringing in speaker Chris Sky for weekend rally

Organizers with Stand Up for Windsor will be holding what they're calling a freedom rally on Saturday.

It's dubbed 'Lockdown’ll Be Back' and it's taking place at the Great Canadian Flag along Windsor's riverfront beginning at 2 p.m.

A coordinator with the event, Currie Soulliere, says they'll be speaking out against what they believe is medical tyranny and the ways it's being used to divide, conquer and oppress the population.

"We're expecting a very big crowd Saturday, we're expecting it to be the biggest anti-medical tyranny protest that we've had in Windsor yet," says Soulliere.

Soulliere says they will be focused on two key points.

"The biggest one is all of these vaccines mandates that are dropping very quickly," says Soulliere. "And we're going to make sure we can empower everyone as much as possible to have their non-consent to medical treatment respected."

The second thing they'll be talking about is the return of lockdowns, which the group believes will be coming back in September.

To that end, they've brought in speaker Chris Sky, who has gained notoriety during the pandemic in speaking out against any and all restrictions imposed by various levels of government.

Sky is coming off another arrest just this week, but he's been released from jail and Soulliere says he'll be there Saturday.

"Because Windsor is kind of at the end of Ontario, sometimes we miss out on things. On Chris Sky's arrests, these have been false arrests. He's been arrested to stop his speech, he's being arrested fraudulently," says Soulliere.

There will be a number of local speakers on hand for the event, which will include a protest march as well.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Rob Hindi