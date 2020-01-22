Standing Ovation for Quenneville

Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick during a four-goal second period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in Chicago.

Joel Quenneville won his first game as coach of the Panthers at the United Center since being fired by Chicago in 2018. He led the Hawks to three Stanley Cups in his 11-seasons.

Evgenii Dadonov opened the scoring with his team-leading 22nd goal of the season as Florida won its sixth straight.

Sergei Bobrovsky kicked aside 32 shots in the victory.

Kirby Dach, Drake Caggiula and Patrick Kane scored for the 'Hawks, who saw their season-high, five-game winning streak come to an end.

Robin Lehner stopped just 22-of-26 shots in defeat.