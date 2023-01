Windsor Police are on scene of an active incident near a Windsor highschool.

There's a large police presence near W.F. Herman Academy, and AM800 news has learned there's a stand-off in the 1900 Bernard Road near Tecumseh Road East.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

So far, police have only said there's no threat to public safety and that transporation to and from the high school is OK.

(Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

- this is a developing story...