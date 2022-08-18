Stankoven scores twice, Canada doubles up Swiss 6-3 at world juniors

EDMONTON - Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist Wednesday as Canada posted a 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland at the world junior hockey championship.

Tyson Foerster also scored and contributed two helpers, while Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle all added goals for Canada (5-0-0) and Ronan Seeley notched a pair of assists.

Attilio Biasca scored twice and captain Simon Knak added a goal for Switzerland (1-4-0).

Dylan Garand made 22 saves for Canada, which outshot the Swiss 41-25.

Switzerland's Noah Patenaude allowed four goals on nine shots before being replaced by Kevin Pasche midway through the first period. Pasche made 30 saves in relief.

The victory means Canada will play in Friday's semifinals against Czechia.

The Czechs upset the unbeaten United States 4-2.