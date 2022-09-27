Stantec Architecture selected to help design new regional hospital

Stantec Architecture has been selected to help design the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital project.

As the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant, Stantec Architecture architects and engineers will support the project through the development of design documents. and provide support throughout the tendering and construction stages.

Together with 39 User Group teams - consisting of hospital leadership, staff and professional staff, and patient and community representatives – the PDC will develop design plans and performance requirements for the new hospital and ensure they are adhered to through the construction phase.

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, says Stantec will be working along side the user groups to design what the hospital will look like.

"Now we're going to start seeing possibly some drawings coming out, give it a little time, for some drawings to come out with respect for what the new hospital will really look like," he says. "So far what we've done is mock stuff of what a hospital looks like in general. They're going to be with us until they complete this project."

In Oct. 2021, the province announced $9-million funding to allow Windsor Regional Hospital to move forward with Stage 2 planning for the new site.

Musyj says Statec will work with Windsor Regional Hospital on the final Stage 2 planning and design submission requirements to the Ministry of Health.

"What they're going to be doing, they're going to be submitting with us the final Stage 2 by March of 2023," he says. "A lot of work needs to be in the next few months to put together some block schematics that are going to be submitted along with the Stage 2 wording."

Construction of the $2-billion hospital at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession is expected to take four years, putting the competition date in 2031.

Musyj says this is a lot of detailed work, on a complicated project.

"You know, we're not designing someone's deck on their back yard, which is complicated enough. It's a brand new hospital with a lot of infrastructure issues, power house issues, etcetera, etcetera," he adds.

Officials say Stantec was selected based on a combination of the team’s expertise, experience with similar sized hospital projects, and its price submission during the Request for Proposal process.

Some of their recent projects handled by Stantec include the new Cortellucci Vaughn Hospital and the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

The tendering process is scheduled to begin in 2025 to select a company to complete the project.

Construction is currently estimated to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2031.

with files from Rob Hindi