iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Stanton, Buxton HRs lead AL over NL for 9th straight ASG win

AM800-News-MLB-All-Star-Game-July-2022

LOS ANGELES - Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton homered back-to-back in the fourth inning to rally the American League over the National League 3-2 in the All-Star Game. 

It was the AL's ninth straight victory in the Midsummer Classic. 

Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL and pitched one inning. 

He gave up a leadoff single to Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani. 

The NL got a solo shot by Paul Goldschmidt and Dodgers star Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the first. 

Dodger Stadium hosted the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE