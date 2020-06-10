Starbucks Pulling Back on Canadian Presence
Starbucks is set to close up to 200 of its coffee shops in Canada.
Details of a restructuring were included in a letter to the Seattle-based company’s shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.
Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be “repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.
The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.
There are nine Starbucks locations in Windsor-Essex
— With files from The Canadian Press