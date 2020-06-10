Starbucks Pulling Back on Canadian Presence

Starbucks is set to close up to 200 of its coffee shops in Canada.

Details of a restructuring were included in a letter to the Seattle-based company’s shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be “repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.

There are nine Starbucks locations in Windsor-Essex

— With files from The Canadian Press