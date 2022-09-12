Starbucks soon returning to downtown Windsor

A former staple in downtown Windsor is returning soon, albeit in a different location.

Starbucks will be setting up shop at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street, as 'Coming Soon' posters are currently sitting in the windows.

Photo taken by Rob Hindi

The Starbucks at University Ave and Ouellette left the core back in 2019 after 15 years in the area.

Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin says he's been aware of it for a few weeks due to the signs, and is excited to see them coming back.

"At the time we knew it wasn't just an issue of confidence in the market, I think there are other issues tied to it including landlord issues," he continued. "So I think this shows a lot of confidence in the downtown core as a market, especially considering they just opened a new location on McDougall and Tecumseh, probably the closest one to the core."

Bortolin says there are very limited coffee shops downtown so being able to add another one, and such a known brand, is a huge deal for the downtown.

"Whether it be people working at city hall, working in the apartments or in the building, people coming down for different events like WIFF, Starbucks was always a popular destination and they were always a great partner with a lot of the things that were happening downtown. So seeing this move forward is really great on a lot of fronts and I think a lot of people will be happy to see it."

He says it's coming to a busy corner, sort of a premiere corner in the city once again, and it's great to see an international brand showing confidence in the core.

Bortolin says there are a lot of issues in the core that need addressing, and they're addressing them as best they can, but something like the return of Starbucks can help attract people to the downtown.

"The more people living downtown, it creates a natural customer base for these entities. Whether it's fast good, coffee, shopping, retail, all of those outlets need customers. And so if we have residents living downtown so there baked in customers for these brands. Obviously Starbucks has done their homework, they do their studies and they know they're investing in an area with confidence," he stated.

Bortolin says the return of a brand like Starbucks is part of the puzzle for building a neighbourhood in the downtown where people want to be, with different amenities in walking distance to serve those living there or those coming to visit.