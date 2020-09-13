Stars Beat Vegas to Take 3-1 Series Lead

Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored in the second period and the Dallas Stars are a victory away from the Stanley Cup Final after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday night in Game 4.

Dallas pushed Vegas to the brink of elimination despite being outshot 33-20. The Stars have 67 shots to the Golden Knights' 105, yet lead the series 3-1.

Khudobin deserves credit for much of that, like when he spun his body to prevent a goal by William Karlsson in the second or dived to deny Brayden McNabb early in the third with Dallas clinging to the lead.

His nonchalant glove stop on Shea Theodore during 1:10 of Vegas 5-on-3 power-play time showed how locked in he was.

The Stars also have done a masterful job of copying the way the Vancouver Canucks almost beat Vegas last round, by collapsing defensively and giving their goaltender the chance to see a vast majority of even-strength shots from the outside.

That strategy is working and flustering the Golden Knights, who have six goals in four games despite some high-quality chances.

They were on the wrong end of some puck luck in Game 4.

