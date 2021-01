Seven different Stars scored goals in a 7-3 rout of the Red Wings in Dallas.

Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists as Dallas won its fourth straight game to start the season.

The Stars first four games were postponed due to COVID-19.

Miro Heiskanen had three helpers for Dallas.

Valtteri Filppula, Tyler Bertuzzi and Danny DeKeyser scored for Detroit, which lost its fourth in-a-row. The Wings are 2-5-and-1 overall.

