Tyler Seguin halted his 17-game goal drought on a third period power play in the Stars' 3-2 win over the over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Dennis Gurianov and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas.

Ben Bishop logged 27 saves as the Stars won their third straight.

Auston Matthews scored his career-high 41st goal in the loss.

Zach Hyman scored with 1:19 left to trim the lead to one for Toronto, which is 30-20-and-8.