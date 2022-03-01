StatCan: Canadian economy grew 4.6% in 2021

Statistics Canada says the economy grew 4.6 per cent last year, compared with a decline of 5.2 per cent in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth in the fourth quarter came in at an annualized rate of 6.7 per cent.

Output stayed flat at the end of the year with Statistics Canada saying that real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in December.

That left the Canadian economy 0.4 per cent above pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.

The agency also says in an early estimate that the Canadian economy grew by 0.2 per cent in January.

The figures come a day before the Bank of Canada's next scheduled interest rate announcement. The central bank is widely expected to raise its key policy rate on Wednesday.