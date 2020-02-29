State of Emergency Declared for Erie Shore Dr. in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent has declared a state of emergency in the Erie Shore Dr. area.

The municipality is evacuating a small number of homes there as the dyke is unstable and could break.

According to a release, there's less than a 50% chance of a major breach, but if it does happen there would be significant harm to people and their properties.

Residents in living in homes 17982 to 18416 Erie Shore Dr. are advised to leave.

Anyone in need of emergency accommodations can call the Chatham-Kent Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628.

Erie Shore Dr. is also closed to traffic at this time.

A breach would also result in parts of Erieau Rd. being flooded which could compromise access to the Village of Erieau.

Chatham-Kent council declared the state of emergency at an emergency meeting Friday night.