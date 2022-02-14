State of Emergency declared in Windsor

Windsor's mayor has declared a State of Emergency for the city following a protest that shutdown the Ambassador Bridge.

At Monday's City Council meeting, Drew Dilkens announced the state of emergency had been declared to allow the city to support the ongoing security operation and to allow for continued nimble and agile response as municipal resources are deployed in support of ongoing Windsor Police operations.

The protest that began Feb.7 over COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and vaccines halted traffic on Huron Church Road leading to the international border crossing.

Traffic resumed moving Feb.13 at the bridge but police continue to monitor the situation along Huron Church Road.

Council also passed a motion calling on the provincial and federal governments to provide funding to cover the costs related to resources committed to dealing with the protest, which included additional police personnel from outside the area.

The motion also calls for the upper levels of government to partner on a long-term model, including funding, to ensure the protection of international border crossings in Windsor.

In addition, the resolution also directs city administration to review staffing models, including training programs for security personnel, to make sure the city is prepared to manage any ongoing protests.