State of Emergency to be Lifted in Wheatley

A state of emergency in Wheatley is set to be lifted Saturday.

An evacuation order and a state of emergency were issued June 2 after hydrogen sulphide gas was detected in a building at 15 Erie St. N.

Sixteen people have been displaced and utilities have been cut off to the area since June 3, according to the Chatham-Kent Fire Service.

On Friday, the municipality announced, "gas readings were performed by the Provincial Hazardous Materials Team and a private sector gas monitoring company ... and no hydrogen sulphide gas has been detected at that site since June 4."

Officials say residents should be able to return to their homes and utilities could be restored as early as 12 p.m. Saturday.

According to the release, the Municipality has consulted with industry experts who have recommended private property owners consider gas monitoring moving forward.

Hydrogen sulphide is a naturally occurring gas that is both toxic and flammable.



