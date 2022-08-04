Statement released regarding recent anti-vaccination protests in Windsor

Local physicians and administrative leaders are speaking out in regards to the recent protests outside of local physician's office following the start of vaccinations against COVID-19 in children.

In a statement released Thursday, it stated that the physician and administrative leaders from the Essex County Medical Society, Windsor Regional Hospital and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit stand united in their condemnation in the strongest possible terms the anti-vaccination protests that have taken place this week outside Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office in Windsor.

It was also stated that while the Essex County Medical Society, WRH, and the WECHU encourage public discourse and respect the rights of individuals to speak out and express their feelings through protest, attempting to intimidate parents and children who have made a decision to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine is not appropriate.

They add that public discourse should not interfere with access to medical care children need to address other medical concerns.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has a media conference Friday morning to provide an update on vaccinations in the region.