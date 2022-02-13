Statements made by Mayor Drew Dilkens and the Windsor Police Services on blockade

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and the Windsor Police Services have made statements regarding the blockade on Huron Church Road.

Dilkens thanks the Windsor police for their hard work and says the border will re-open when it is safe to do so.

In the statement he says illegal acts such as blockades and hate speech are not to be tolerated and should be denounced.

The Windsor police will continue to have a presence in the area according to their statement.

It states many arrests were made and those arrested will be facing charges of mischief.

They say discretion was used during the demonstration to avoid an unstable situation putting the public at risk and this should not be confused with lack of enforcement.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and the Windsor Police Service both thank the community and businesses effected by the blockade in their statements.



