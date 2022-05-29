Statistics Canada report says gun-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent

A report from Statistics Canada says gun-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years.The report says handguns the weapon of choice in 59 per cent of the firearm crimes.

It adds that about six per cent of gun crimes were related to gang violence.

Gun violence also saw an increase in rural parts of B-C, Ontario, Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

The study found men made up 67 per cent of those afflicted by gun violence, although women were more affected in rural areas.

Most of the victims were between the ages of 18 and 24.