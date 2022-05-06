Statistics Canada to release April jobs report this morning

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning with its labour force survey for April.

Economists at Royal Bank expect the report to show a tighter labour market across the country.

They predict Canada added 25,000 jobs for the month and that the unemployment rate held at its record low level of 5.3 per cent.

The report comes as businesses face a labour crunch.

The economy added more than 400,000 jobs in February and March combined as pandemic-related restrictions were eased.

The increase helped the unemployment rate drop to its lowest jobless rate since comparable data became available in 1976 and better than then previous low of 5.4 per cent in May 2019.