Stats show increased COVID deaths in lower-income communities

As the Windsor region surpasses 600 COVID-19 deaths, the Acting Medical Officer of Health says troubling trends have clearly emerged.

Recent data released by the Windsor-Essex County Health unit suggests a vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in the region have happened in more populated areas with more instances of material deprivation.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said at a Health Unit board meeting Thursday, the data collected between March 31, 2020, and February 22, 2022, shows a clear trend in COVID related deaths towards people who can’t afford some costs of living, and may be receiving government assistance.

He adds, this isn't a new problem, and it's time to do something about it.

"This is just not related to COVID, but disease overall, and I think there are opportunities for us at the public health service, and the community overall, to address these disparities in health.

He says the disparity doesn't start and end with income levels.

"More sophisticated or elegant analysis would look at the different domains of socio-economic status. That includes material deprivation, residential stability, and perhaps a greater distribution of individuals of ethnic minorities," said Nesathurai.

However upsetting the statistics may be, they're unfortunately not unexpected.

"This is really not unexpected. Although it may be striking, it's not unexpected." Nesathurai began. "Health is also affected by the socio-economic status of the people we serve, and it's something that we collectively have to work to address."

Nesathurai says a the Health Unit's roughest estimate pins the increased risk of COVID-19 related death based on socio-economic status at up to 80% higher. The highest number of deaths took place in downtown Windsor, and Leamington.

He also says statistics have revealed about half of all people who died of COVID-19 in the region have died prematurely. Premature death would be considered being under the age of 75 for men, and 81 for women at the time of death.