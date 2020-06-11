Statue Removed in North Carolina



A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been removed from the spot where it stood outside the team's stadium for nearly 25 years.

A team statement said that it was concerned about possible attempts to take it down. The team didn't say where the statue would be relocated.

Richardson announced in 2017 that he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made sexually suggestive comments to women and directed a racial slur at an African American team scout.

Aerial video showed a huge crane lifting the statue from its pedestal to a flatbed tractor-trailer.

with files from Associated Press