Status Quo for City Bylaw Enforcement

It's the status quo for now for bylaw enforcement in the city of Windsor.

Council has decide to look at the issue during 2021 budget deliberations.

Councillor Chris Holt put a motion on the table and says as of now, there are 12 bylaw enforcement officers in the city.

He says they respond to community driven complaints and believes it's time to put more money into bylaw enforcement.

"I think anything that we can do to increase the level of service when it comes to bylaw enforcement, we would have to invest some money into it," says Holt.

He says councillors receive many complaints dealing with bylaw enforcement.

"Let's assume it's a dirty yard complaint, will attend the site, educate the person, there will not be a fine at that time, they will be given seven days to clean up the site and the bylaw enforcement officer will come back," says Holt.

The issue was debated during Tuesday's city council meeting.

A report came back to council after a question from councillor Jo-Anne Gignac about bylaw enforcement in the city.

The report had six options including a pilot project where two bylaw officers would spend one day a month to proactively look for infractions.

A motion was put on the table by councillor Gignac to support the pilot project but it failed.

The city receives about 120 complaints daily.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bylaw enforcement officers were off and since that time, the city has received about 970 complaints.

Council heard enforcement officers are back on the job.