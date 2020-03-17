Stay at Home as Much as You Can: Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to stay home.

Speaking in front of his home in Ottawa, he once again encourages all Canadians to stay home whenever possible in order to help frontline health-care workers do their jobs and protect neighbours and vulnerable people in the community.

He says Parliament might be recalled for a brief period for the federal government to pass legislation needed to roll out assistance for Canadians who need help weathering the economic storm caused by COVID-19.

He says the Liberal government is also looking at the Emergency Measures Act to see whether it is necessary or if there are other ways to protect Canadians from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau also says Parks Canada is suspending all visitor services at national parks and historic sites beginning Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press