Stay-At-Home Order Now in Effect Across Ontario

A stay-at-home order is now in effect across Ontario.

The provincial order requires everyone to stay home except for essential outings, such as accessing health care, shopping for groceries, or outdoor exercise.

The province has said there's no set definition for what is "essential" because everyone has their own unique circumstances and regional considerations, but Premier Doug Ford has urged people to use their "best judgment" in deciding whether to go out.

There's also no limit on how many times people can leave their homes per day, or on how long they can be out.

Critics say the measure, which was announced on Tuesday as the province enacted a second state of emergency, is vague, particularly given law enforcement officers' ability to fine those not in compliance.

