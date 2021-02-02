Stay at Home Order Remains for Super Bowl Sunday

With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, the region's Medical Officer of Health is asking area residents to continue to follow public health safety measures and the province's stay at home order.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says Windsor-Essex has accomplished a lot and he wants to see the trend continue as case counts go down.

"As a humble request please continue to follow these public health measures because that's the only thing that will keep us safe and will move our region forward and ease off some of these restrictions," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the region can expect a much worse situation if the COVID variant arrives in Windsor-Essex.

"This is really important especially when some of the regions in the province is seeing the COVID variant and we definitely don't want to see any of these super spreader type events happening in our community," he says. "So that would be my request to anyone who's thinking of coming together to watch the event."

Dr. Ahmed adds the stay at home order remains in place for this weekend.

"We still have a stay at home order in place which basically makes it illegal for people to get together in number when you have this restriction in place," says Dr. Ahmed.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 this Sunday.