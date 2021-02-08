Stay at Home Order Remains for Windsor-Essex

TORONTO - Ontario will begin the gradual reopening of its economy starting Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford says the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday.

A stay-at-home order will remain in effect until regions gradually transition back to the government's colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

The province is changing the rules for the strictest category of the restrictions system that will allow previously closed business to reopen with capacity limits.

The government will also introduce an ``emergency brake'' that allows the province to immediately move a region into lockdown if cases spike.

Ontario has been under lockdown since Boxing Day and the government declared the state of emergency on Jan. 12 over rising cases of COVID-19.

