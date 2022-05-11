Staycation Expo at Devonshire Mall to feature new official visitor guide

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island will debut the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide this afternoon, as one of the steps to help reopen the local tourism industry.

It's one of the premier marketing pieces utilized to promote the region to potential visitors, with 92-pages featuring itineraries, stunning imagery and unique editorials to give perspective visitors a taste of what they can experience in Windsor-Essex.

The guide will be available for pickup at the Staycation Expo taking place at Devonshire Mall from Thursday until Saturday.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, TWEPI CEO Gord Orr says they've been doing the expo for nine years, but they haven't for the last couple due to the pandemic.

"So we're very excited about sort of kicking off the unofficial start of the tourism season with this partnership with Devonshire Mall, who open up to our tourism stakeholders to exhibit over the course of Thursday through Saturday this week," he continued. "And it really is about selling what we have in our own backyards."



The 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide will be distributed in partner locations across the region, by direct mail, and a digital marketing campaign targeting perspective travelers which will run throughout the summer to encourage future travel.

Orr says the comprehensive guide will also be available for pick up at the Staycation Expo.

"We're very excited about it. Over 275 business listings, and this year we actually are gearing it more to out of market. The last two years it's been geared to locals, this time it's geared to both. We're excited that people can pick up the guide and use it as a key marketing guide as well as plan your summer."

The Staycation Expo will feature 45+ vendors and give locals information on must-visit attractions and businesses in the region this summer.

Orr says the path to reopening has been incremental and uneven, but for the first time in two years better days are ahead in Windsor-Essex.

"So we're starting to see a re-energized sort of tourism and hospitality community. We're starting to see the better weather, we've got the concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor in full gear. I mean there's a new spirit, there's a lot of energy and we're just hoping that we can continue on this path forward," Orr said.

The event will also feature tasting from EPIC Wineries and Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail members, interactive exhibits from key stakeholders, and more.

More information can be found on TWEPI's website.