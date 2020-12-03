Steelers Beat Short-Handed Ravens to Remain Perfect

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 11-and-0 with a 19-14 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens in a game rescheduled three times due to COVID-19.

Playing in the middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Ravens, now 6-and-5, lost their third straight while playing without more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens organization forced the NFL to push the game back three times: first from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then from Sunday to Tuesday, and eventually from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The teams kicked off in the afternoon to not interfere with NBC's annual Christmas special at Rockefeller Center.



With files from the Associated Press