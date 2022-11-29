Steelers clip Colts on Monday Night Football

(Indianapolis, IN) -- The Steelers are keeping their slim playoff hopes alive after a 24-17 win over the Colts on Monday Night Football in Indy.

Benny Snell Jr. ran in for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Pittsburgh blew a 16-3 lead.

Najee Harris also rushed for a score for the Steelers, who have won two-of-three to improve to 4-and-7 on the season.

Kenny Pickett had an efficient night, going 20-of-28 for 174 yards while rushing for 32 yards.

Matt Ryan threw for just 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception for the Colts, who fell to 4-7-and-1.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 86 yards and a TD in the setback.

— with files from MetroSource