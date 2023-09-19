Steelers extend MNF win streak with win over Browns

(Pittsburgh, PA) -- The Steelers extended their Monday Night Football home win streak to 21 straight games following a 26-22 victory over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

TJ Watt scored the go-ahead touchdown on a scoop-and-score late in the fourth quarter.

The defensive end also passed James Harrison on the Steelers all-time sack leaders list with 81-and-a-half after notching a first half sack.

Alex Highsmith forced the game-winning fumble and started the night with pick-six off Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland quarterback completed 22-of-40 passes for 225 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Star running back Nick Chubb went down with a major knee injury in the second quarter after carrying the ball 10 times for 64 yards.

He'll miss the rest of the season.

Jerome Ford filled in and had 16 rushes for 106 yards while adding a receiving score.

Both teams are now tied for second in the AFC North at 1-and-1.

— with files from MetroSource