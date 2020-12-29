Steelers To Rest Roethlisberger In Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in their season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that "Big Ben" will sit out this Sunday, meaning Mason Rudolph will get the start under center.

It creates a rematch of last year's game that ended with an ugly fight between Rudolph and Browns star Myles Garrett, who was suspended for ripping off Rudolph's helmet and hitting him in the head with it.

The Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth at 12-and-3.

The Browns can punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win.

with files from Associated Press