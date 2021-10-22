Stellantis and Samsung form joint venture for lithium-ion battery production

Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced on Friday that their companies have entered into a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture for lithium-ion battery production in North America.

It's targeted to start in 2025, and the plant aims to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours, with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future.

A release states Stellantis is now well advanced in the process of securing annual production capacity for electric vehicle batteries, paving the way to achieving 40% of its sales in the U.S. comprised of electrified vehicles by 2030.

The battery plants will fulfill the needs of Stellantis assembly plants throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico for installation in next-generation electric vehicles ranging from plug-in hybrids to full battery electric vehicles that will be sold under the Stellantis family of brands.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says with the forthcoming battery plants coming online, they will be well positioned to compete and ultimately win in the North American electric vehicle market.

“Our strategy to work with highly recognized partners boosts the speed and agility needed to design and build safe, affordable and sustainable vehicles that match exactly what our customers demand," he continued. "I am thankful to all the teams working on this critical investment in our collective future.”

Young-hyun Jun, President and CEO of Samsung SDI, says it's an honor for them to build a battery joint venture with Stellantis who is accelerating its electrification strategy in this green energy era.

“With this battery joint venture, we will do our best to meet the high standards of our customers in the North American EV market leveraging Samsung SDI’s battery technology, high quality products and safety measures.”

Officials are currently reviewing where the location of the new facility will be, and further details will be released later.

The transaction is subject to agreement on definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.