Stellantis announces changes in management

(Detroit, MI) -- Automaker Stellantis has announced William Kendell will take over as the company's "customer experience" office in North America.

He will succeed David McDonald who will officially retire on July 1st.

Kendell currently is in charge of propulsion supplier quality globally for the automaker.

He began his career in 1994 at the Trenton Engine facility as an engineer and has worked on quality issues in various departments in his career.

McDonald leaves Stellantis after working over 30-years in the auto industry.

— with files from MetroSource