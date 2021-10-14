Stellantis announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

Stellantis has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for anyone entering any of the sites owned by the automaker, including the Windsor Assembly Plant.

As of Dec. 17, all employees, contractors, service provider workers and visitors at Stellantis sites in Canada will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination status will also be required prior to entering a Stellantis facility.

A company spokesperson tells AM800 News that the consequences for not complying with the vaccination policy will be severe and are not limited to, but including termination of employment. Approved medical or religious exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The spokesperson also says that preliminary surveys indicate the vast majority of employees are fully vaccinated, but at this time no specific figures are available.

Stellantis announced the policy now to give unvaccinated employees sufficient time to receive a first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 28 days between doses, and the required 14 days after a second dose to be considered fully immunized.

A release issued by the company Thursday states that "Stellantis has continued to strongly advocate for our employees to get vaccinated as the best way to protect against the transmission and reduce the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19. In the best interest of employee health and safety, effective December 17, 2021, the Company will require all employees, contractors, service provider workers and visitors at Stellantis sites in Canada to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status prior to entering a Stellantis facility, as recommended by the Ministry of Health and Provincial Health Officer."

