Stellantis celebrates achievement of two Female Supply Chain Leaders

Two Stellantis executives have been named recipients of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Both recipients, Marlo Vitous, North America senior vice president of purchasing and supply chain, and Anna Markett, North America senior vice president of supply chain, will be recognized on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website.

In its third year, the Women in Supply Chain award honours female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Vitous was appointed to her current position in May 2022. Vitous is co-chair of Inforum's AutomotiveNEXT and a member of the Women of Stellantis business resource group among other responsibilities.

Markett was appointed to her current position in August 2022. She has been with the company for 22 years, starting at Windsor Assembly Plant and working her way up through leadership roles in both supply chain and manufacturing, including being named vice president of North America supply in 2021.

Markett has completed the Inforum Women's Leadership program and is also a mentor and member of the Women of Stellantis business resource group, Cross-Commercial Leadership Development Program, Manufacturing Leadership Development Program and Leader's Embracing All Diversity.

More than 280 submissions were received for this year's award.